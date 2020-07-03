Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 3 (ANI): BJP MP Jyotiradtiya Scindia on Friday urged people to take necessary precautions such as wearing masks, and washing and sanitising hands in order to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

While addressing citizens of the state (virtually) on the occasion of completion of 100 days of BJP-led government in the state, he advised people to take necessary precautions while sharing his personal experience.

Also Read | PUBG Addict From Punjab Uses His Father's Savings Accounts to Make Rs 16 Lakh In-App Transactions.

"I request each and everyone to wear mask, wash and sanitise their hands. We have to take precautions for ourselves, our families, and our people. I am saying this to you because I have suffered myself. It took me 30 days," said Jyotiradtiya Scindia.

In his address, he said that the lockdown was a great step that saved many lives. "During lockdown, it was said that 'Jaan hai toh Jahaan hai' and after lockdown, it changed to 'Jaan bhi, Jahan bhi'." (ANI)

Also Read | Telangana Reports 1,892 New COVID-19 Positive Cases, State Tally Reaches 20,462: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 3, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)