India News | Combating COVID-19: Centre Establishes New CoNTeC-AIIMS Helpline Number

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 11:01 PM IST
New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said that Central Government has established a new CoNTeC-AIIMS Helpline number - 9115444155 which will facilitate various services including OPD appointments booking.

Taking to Twitter, Vardhan said: "Govt has established a new CoNTeC-AIIMS Helpline number- 9115444155. It prompts 3 choices- Book OPD appointments, Seek help from volunteers, Doctors involved in #COVID19 management can talk to Sr Consultants 24x7-Dr. Vijay Hadda Dr. Animesh Ray & Dr. Bikas Ranjan Ray."

Coronavirus cases are rising in Delhi with the metropolis having seen 38,958 cases, out of which 22,742 are active cases and 1,271 patients have died due to infection.

India witnessed its highest-ever spike of 11,929 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 3,20,922 on Sunday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

With 311 deaths reported in the last 24 hours from across the country, the coronavirus death toll has now reached 9,195.

Out of the total number of cases, 1,49,348 are active and 1,62,379 have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

