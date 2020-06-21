New Delhi [India] Jun 21 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia discussed key strategies with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on making contact tracing more robust and further strengthening of medical services in severely impacted areas.

In a tweet, AAP said that government is closely monitoring COVID-19 situation in Delhi

"AAP Govt is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation in Delhi Hon'ble CM @ArvindKejriwaland Hon'ble Dy CM @msisodia discussed key strategies with Hon'ble HM @AmitShah on making contact tracing more robust and further strengthening of medical services in severely impacted areas," AAP tweeted.

Kejriwal discussed contact tracing more robust and further strengthening of medical services in severely impacted areas in the national capital at the meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Health Secretary Priti Sudan also attended the meet.

Shah has been regularly holding meetings over coronavirus situation in the national capital.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 3000 new cases today, taking the total number of cases to 59,746 in the national capital.

"The death toll rises to 2175 after 63 deaths were reported today. The number of recoveries till date stands at 33,013," the government of Delhi said in a release. (ANI)

