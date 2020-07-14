Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 14 (ANI): Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, traders in Chennai's West Mambalam have decided to close their shops four hours before the government announced curfew to curb the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Police Inspector Kalai Arasan, Tamil Nadu government has announced relaxation for traders from 6 am till 6 pm. However, police have discussed with traders union in the city and advised to close the shops by 3 pm.

"We had a discussion with West Mambalam Traders' Association members and advised to close the shops before the curfew in view of the pandemic. Traders have also accepted our advice and started to close their shops before itself," Arasan told ANI.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 142,798 COVID-19 cases in the state and 2,032 deaths due to the virus. (ANI)

