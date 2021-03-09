Jaipur, Mar 9 (PTI) The benefits of Ayushman Bharat Mahatma Gandhi Rajasthan Swasthya Bima Yojna will only be applicable in Rajasthan, Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Tuesday.

Replying to a query during Question Hour in the state Assembly, Sharma said the state government has clubbed 59.71 lakh beneficiaries of the Centre's health scheme and 98 lakh beneficiaries in the National Food Security Act (NFSA) under Ayushman Bharat Mahatma Gandhi Rajasthan Swasthya Bima Yojna.

"After clubbing both the schemes, some overlapping occurred and the total number touched 1.10 crore. The benefit of this scheme will be available in Rajasthan only. This, we have said at the time of starting the scheme," Sharma said.

He was responding to a supplementary question raised by BJP legislator Anita Bhadel on whether the benefits of the scheme will be applicable only in the state or like Ayushman Bharat Yojna, which is applicable throughout the country.

In a written reply to the legislator, Sharma said the state government has not shut the Bhamashah Swasthya Bima Yojna launched by the previous state government but clubbed it with Ayushman Bharat Yojna of the Centre.

From January 2020 to July 2020, over 3.65 lakh patients were treated under Ayushman Bharat Mahatma Gandhi Rajasthan Swasthya Bima Yojna.

