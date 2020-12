New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): A comic book series chronicling India's maritime heritage was launched by Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar on the occasion of Navy Day, officials said on Friday.

"First of the three-book comic series chronicling India's maritime heritage launched on the occasion of Navy Day. The series, being published in collaboration with Amar Chitra Katha celebrates the glorious naval and maritime heritage of India," the Navy spokesperson tweeted.

The Navy spokesperson, in the following tweet, informed that the comic book released today tells the story of our nautical past, while the upcoming book two and three will showcase the transformation of the Indian Navy since the Independence.

"Book one tells the story of our nautical past. Book two and three will showcase the transformation of the Indian Navy since Independence, lives of men and women in whites, key operations and naval heroes," the spokesperson added.

Earlier today, Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh along with Army Chief General MM Naravane, Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria and Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar paid homage to the martyrs at National War Memorial.

Every year, December 4 is celebrated as Navy Day to commemorate the decisive naval action by the Indian Naval ships on Karachi Port, which heralded the victory of India over Pakistan in the Indo-Pak War of 1971. (ANI)

