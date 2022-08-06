New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Commemorating the 75th anniversary of India's independence is a tribute to the persons who sacrificed everything for attaining the freedom of the nation, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here at the third National Committee meeting of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Vijayan said Kerala will spread the message of the 75th year of independence with a campaign to hoist the national flag in each household in the state.

He said the Kudumbasree Self Help Groups have started producing the national flags in their local area in a decentralised manner, assessing an initial requirement of 26.25 lakh national flags as on August 1 with a priority to manufacture it in khadi and cotton materials.

"Commemorating the 75th anniversary of India's Independence is a tribute to the persons who sacrificed everything for attaining freedom of this Nation... All preparatory activities are completed and the programmes on the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' from August 13th to 15th will be a big success," he said.

The state celebrates the 75th year of independence to uphold the value of democracy, secularism and social equality, the Chief Minister said.

Vijayan said the Departments of Local Self Government and General Education in Kerala have been entrusted as nodal departments and district collectors have been instructed to ensure the timely completion of distribution of flags.

"The state-level activities of Azadi ka Amrit Mahaotsav were inaugurated by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on 12th March 2021 at Kundara in Kollam District, where the historical 'Kundara Proclamation' took place on 16th January 1809, against the supremacy of the British," he said.

Vijayan said that two more curtain-raiser programmes were conducted on the inaugural day, at Payyannur and Mananthavady, remembering the Salt Satyagraha and Pazhassi Revolt respectively.

The state has organised 75 programmes in different locations across the state and special Independence Day programmes in places of importance in India's freedom struggle.

