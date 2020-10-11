New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) The Union government will release a commemorative coin of Rs 100 on Monday as part of Vijaya Raje Scindia's birth centenary celebrations.

She was a Jana Sangh leader and one of the founding members of the BJP.

Also Read | Festive Season 2020: Delhi Bans Fairs, Rallies, Food-Stalls, Swings During Festival Celebrations Till October 31.

"Tomorrow, 12th October is the Jayanti of Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia. On this special day, commemorative coin of Rs 100 would be released at 11 AM. This is a part of her birth centenary celebrations and is yet another occasion to pay tributes to her great personality,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet.

Coming from a royal family, Scindia was one of the major faces of the saffron party and vocal proponent of its core Hindutva issues.

Also Read | Jharkhand Police Officer Gives Electric Shocks on Genitals of Thief in Police Custody, Probe Ordered.

She was born on October 12, 1919. Her daughter Vasundhara Raje and grandson Jyotiraditya Scindia are senior BJP leaders.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)