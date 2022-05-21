New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): After meeting with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav earlier today, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday took a tour of Delhi's government schools and Mohalla clinics with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Lauding the Delhi government's efforts in the education sector, KCR said that they have transformed the aims of students from "job seekers" to "job providers".

"Delhi government's efforts in the field of education are commendable. They have made students aim from being job seekers to job providers. I congratulate Delhi CM on this. We'll send our teachers and union leaders here to get oriented about it," KCR told media persons here.

KCR who is on a two-day visit to the national capital, accompanied Delhi CM to visit a Delhi government school in South Moti Bagh today.

"Mohalla clinics and schools are a good work by AAP. After Telangana became a state, we've been looking out for good things to incorporate. After we received good feedback on clinics, we have copied it in our state," said KCR after visiting a mohalla clinic in Mohammadpur, Rama Krishna Puram.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal praised Telangana CM for his deep interest in education.

"Telangana CM has come to Delhi and visited a school where he saw the facilities there. We heartily welcome him and his team. He observed and asked about every detail of the school, it's nice to see his deep interest in education," Delhi CM told reporters.

KCR's visit to Delhi holds significance as he is attempting to forge an anti-BJP alliance (third front) with all the like-minded parties excluding Congress.

He will visit Chandigarh on May 22 to console 600 families of farmers who died during the nationwide farmers' agitation. Rao will distribute Rs 3 lakh cheque as financial assistance to each family.

On May 26, the Chief Minister will visit Bengaluru where he will meet former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda. The next day, he will go to Ralegan-Siddhi in Maharashtra where he is scheduled to meet social activist Anna Hazare. Later, he will go to Shirdi and offers prayers to Shri Saibaba.

KCR is expected to visit West Bengal and Bihar on May 29 or 30 where he will meet the families of the soldiers killed in the Galwan Valley incident in 2020. (ANI)

