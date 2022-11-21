Chennai, Nov 21 (PTI) A political commentator on social media -- Kishore K Swamy -- was arrested on Monday for allegedly making derogatory comments against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, police said.

A case was registered against Swamy by the cyber crime wing for libellous comments he made on November 3 on his Twitter handle, and summons were issued to him four times, but he did not appear before the authorities, a police release said.

He made offensive and demeaning comments against the Chief Minister and relevant sections of the IPC were invoked against him. Reportedly, his comments targeted Stalin and it was in respect of the recent rains and inundation.

His anticipatory bail petition was dismissed by the Madras High Court and he went into hiding, the press note said. He was arrested in neighbouring Puducherry and being questioned.

Swamy is a critic of the ruling DMK and describes himself on his Twitter handle as a "former pseudo-secularist who now is an unashamed nationalist." He has posted several tweets in support of the BJP.

