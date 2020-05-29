India News | Commercial Flight Operations Resume at Agartala Airport

Agartala, May 29 (PTI) Commercial flight operations resumed at the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport here on Friday with 166 passengers arriving on a plane from Kolkata, officials said.
Private carrier IndiGo operated the flight from Kolkata to Agartala, they said.
The aircraft landed at 10 am and the return flight to Kolkata took off at 11:15 am.
"166 passengers have come from Kolkata, while 167 passengers left for Kolkata. No aircraft landed at MBB airport since the nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25, airport director V K Seth told reporters.
