New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): The petroleum companies have hiked the price of commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders by Rs 43.50.

The new rates are effective from today.

However, the rates of domestic LPG cylinders remain unchanged.

Now, the price of a 19-kilogram commercial cylinder will be Rs 1736.50 in the national capital.

Earlier, the price of commercial LPG cylinder was Rs 1,693 in Delhi.

The price of the commercial LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 75 on September 1. (ANI)

