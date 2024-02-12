Bhopal, Feb 12 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday told the Assembly that his government was committed to delivering good governance and ushering in development, a reply Congress said lacked the mention of farmers and staged a walkout in protest.

"Our government has taken a resolve to work based on good governance, culture, continuous development and service to the people," Yadav said during a discussion on the motion of thanks on the governor's address.

Also Read | 'Mahabharat, Ramayan Are Imaginary': Convent School Teacher Suspended Over Alleged Derogatory Remarks Against Hindu Epics, PM Narendra Modi in Mangaluru.

Yadav said the Simhast (Kumbh) Mela, scheduled to be held in Ujjain in 2028, will be a huge success.

"The BJP government will work for the welfare of poor, youths, farmers, and for empowering women in the state," he said, adding that the number of vehicles under the 'Janani Express' will be increased and air ambulance facilities too will be made available to the needy persons for providing better healthcare.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Fields Chunnilal Garasiya, Madan Rathore From Rajasthan for RS Polls.

He said a training scheme of 360 hours will be introduced for those who want to join the armed forces through the Agniveer Scheme.

Speaking on the state of the economy, Yadav said the rate of growth has increased and currently stands at more than 16 per cent.

Yadav said energy production has increased from 4,000 MW to 29,000 MW, while the irrigation potential expanded to 47 lakh hectares. The state has a network of 5.5 lakh km long quality roads, he added.

The chief minister said Indore tops the list of the cleanliest city in the country while Madhya Pradesh ranks second among states.

MP is also the first state to allocate mineral blocks and also in implement schemes such as PM Awas Yojana, Kisan Samman Nidhi, and Matra Vandana Yojana among others, he said.

The chief minister hailed the Modi government's decision to confer Bharat Ratna on Karpoori Thakur, LK Advani, MS Swaminathan and former PMs PV Narasimha Rao and Choudhary Charan Singh. He praised the consecration of Lord Ram Lalla's idol in Ayodhya.

"In the past, the then PM Jawahar Lal Nehru and later Indira Gandhi got themselves the coveted honour (of Bharat Ratna)," he said.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar said the government is giving preferential treatment to MLAs of BJP over the Congress in the allocation of funds.

"The government is sanctioning proposals worth Rs 15 crore each to MLAs of the ruling party and Rs 50 crore for MPs but it is not allocating funds to 66 MLAs of Congress," he said.

Lone Independent MLA Kamleshwar Dodiyar also said funds were not allocated to his constituency.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)