New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): Ahead of his visit to the Mukhwa Devi temple in Uttarakhand tomorrow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi affirmed his government's commitment to developing tourism in the state by promoting tourism.

Prime Minister Modi will perform pooja and darshan at the winter seat of Maa Ganga in Mukhwa at around 9:30 am. He will also flag off a trek and bike rally and also address the gathering at a public function in Harsil at around 10:40 pm, the Prime Minister's Office stated.

"We are committed to further strengthen the economy of the state by promoting tourism in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. In this connection, I will get the opportunity to worship Maa Ganga in Mukhwa tomorrow morning at around 9:30 am. After this, I will communicate with my family members in Harshil", PM Modi wrote in his post on 'X'.

The Prime Minister further expressed his excitement about his visit to the Mukhwa temple, which is famous worldwide for its spiritual significance and amazing beauty.

"I am very excited to visit the winter residence of the pure and pure Mother Ganga in Mukhwa. This holy place is famous all over the world for its spiritual significance and amazing beauty. Not only this, it is a unique example of our resolve of 'heritage as well as development'," he stated.

PM Modi expressed his happiness about the special program that the state government has organised to promote winter tourism in the state.

"I am very happy that the double engine government of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand has started a special program to promote winter tourism this year. While this is encouraging religious tourism, many local businesses including homestays are also getting opportunities to flourish", the Prime Minister further added.

The Uttarakhand government has initiated a Winter Tourism programme this year. Thousands of devotees have already visited the winter seats of Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath.

The programme is aimed to promote religious tourism and boost the local economy, homestays, tourism businesses, among others, the statement added. (ANI)

