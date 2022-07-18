Srinagar, Jul 18 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday said a committee headed by the additional chief secretary (Home) was inquiring into the selection list of Finance Accounts Assistant (FAA) to ensure that no irregularities have been committed.

The FAA aspirants have been protesting here for the past four days, demanding the selection list be made public.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Female NEET Candidate Asked To Remove Underwear During Medical Entrance Examination.

“Selection list of Finance Accounts Assistant is also being inquired by a committee headed by ACS Home. Action will be taken based on report of inquiry. If no irregularities are found, process will be taken up further. If irregularities are found, strict action will follow," the union territory administration said in a tweet.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)