New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): Ahead of the Dushera festival, a meeting of the Ramlila committees was held at the Jhandewalan temple in Delhi in which about 150 office bearers of these committees had jointly decided that this year Ramlila will be staged in Delhi, said Arjun Kumar, general secretary of Ramlila Federation.

"The cases of corona in Delhi are very few. A large number of people have got the vaccine. All the markets have opened, people are sitting in the metro and buses with full capacity, so the office bearers of all Ramlila committees decided that this time Ramlila should be held. All the committees have started preparations," Arjun Kumar told ANI.

Also Read | Noida Shocker: Man Allegedly Kills Wife Over Dowry, Arrested.

He further said that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) have also started booking the grounds for Ramlila. We have also received a letter regarding the Red Fort Ground. That's why we are preparing. However, there is still a possibility of a third corona wave but there is still one month left, if the situation worsens again, then we will also accept that.

"Some Ramlila committees said that we should stage Ramlila for only 1-2 days. But some were in favor of doing Ramlila all day. It is the decision of the Luv Kush Ramlila Committee that we will do Ramlila continuously for 11 days," added Kumar.

Also Read | Goa Police Bust Fake Call Centre, Arrest 13 From Various States for Duping US Citizens.

He further added that this time two Union Ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Faggan Singh Kulaste will be involved in this. Arjun Ram Meghwal has said that he will also do bhajan and will also play the character. But no confirmation has come from the Prime Minister, President, and Vice President yet.

On this proposal of Ramlila committees, ANI also interacted with the leaders of both the political parties of Delhi. Aam Aadmi Party's national spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said that decisions should be taken on all these things professionally, not politically.

However, the Mayor of East Delhi Municipal Corporation Shyam Sundar Agarwal supported this proposal of Ramlila Committees. "I would like to have Ramlila with social distancing. I went to stage last year, where the entire Ramlila was staged in just 3 hours. There was a system of social distancing, if such a staging will happen then it is welcome," Agarwal told ANI.

"The order of DDMA and the Delhi Government should be followed regarding Corona. The third wave has started in Mumbai. Although the situation in Delhi is under control, yesterday one person died of corona. We don't want the third wave to come here," added Agarwal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)