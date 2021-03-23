New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): The Committees on Subordinate Legislation of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have granted time up to April 9 and July 9 respectively to frame rule under the Citizenship Amendment Act, Home Ministry informed the parliament on Tuesday.

In a written reply in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) was notified on December 12, 2019 and has come into force with effect from January 10 last year.

"The foreigners covered under this Amendment Act may submit applications for grant of Indian citizenship after appropriate rules are notified by the Central Government. The committees on Subordinate Legislation Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have granted time up to April 9, 2021 and July 9, 2021 respectively to frame these rules," the minister said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)