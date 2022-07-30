New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated weightlifter Gururaja Poojary on winning a bronze medal in the Commonwealth Games and said he demonstrated great resilience and determination.

Gururaja clinched the bronze medal in the men's 61kg category.

Modi tweeted, "Overjoyed by the accomplishment of P. Gururaja! Congratulations to him for winning the Bronze at the Commonwealth Games. He demonstrated great resilience and determination. I wish him many more milestones in his sporting journey."

The prime minister earlier praised weightlifter Sanket Sargar for his "exceptional effort" after he opened the country's medal count at the CWG by claiming a silver medal.

Sargar (21) won the silver in the men's 55 kg category.

