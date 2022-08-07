New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday lauded India's medal winners at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Boxers Amit Panghal and Nitu Ghangas, the Indian women's hockey team and para table tennis player Bhavina Patel won medals at the games on Sunday and Saturday.

"Heartiest congratulations to Amit Panghal for striking gold medal and making history at #CommonwealthGames. Your speed and shot selection have been admired by all knowledgeable viewers. Your brilliance is a matter of pride for every Indian," Murmu said in a series of tweets.

Panghal out-punched England's Kiaran MacDonald by a 5-0 verdict in the men's flyweight on Sunday, winning gold.

"Heartiest Congratulations to immensely talented Nitu for winning gold in boxing at #CommonwealthGames. You have created sporting history punching, hooking & defending your way to the top. Your indomitable spirit & exceptional skills at such a young age are admirable," the President said.

Ghangas won the gold medal in the women's 48 kg category, upstaging 2019 world championships bronze medallist Demie-Jade Resztan of England by a 5-0 unanimous verdict.

"Congratulations to Indian women's hockey team for winning bronze at #CommonwealthGames. Your spirited performance and team work have won hearts of each Indian. You have made India proud. May you bring more laurels for India," Murmu said.

The Indian women's hockey team beat defending champions New Zealand 2-1 in shootout to win the bronze medal.

"Tokyo Paralympics 2020 silver medallist, Bhavina Patel has made India proud again. Congratulations Bhavina for winning gold in Para Table Tennis at #CommonwealthGames. You epitomise the triumph of spirit over obstacles. People should draw inspiration from your example," Murmu said.

Patel won the gold medal in the women's singles class 3-5 at the Commonwealth Games.

