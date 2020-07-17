Thiruvananthapuram (Kerela) [India], July 17 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said that coronavirus has reached the community transmission stage in some parts of Thiruvananthapuram.

During a media briefing, the CM said that some areas of Poonthura and Pulluvila have reached the stage of community transmission. In Poonthura, of the 50 people who were tested, 26 tested positive on Friday.

Kerala reported 791 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the tally to 11,066 total cases. As many as 246 people recovered, and one death was reported where an NRI died by suicide after testing positive. (ANI)

