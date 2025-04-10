Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI): Satpurush Wankhede has been undertaking efforts to feed birds every single day for the past 22 years at the iconic Ambazari Garden in Nagpur. Fulfilling his responsibility of being a good Samaritan, the man remains punctual in feeding birds each morning.

Wankhede, who operates his own two-wheeler repair workshop, feeds the birds at various spots within the park for three hours, carrying a backpack full of grains and water containers for the birds, attracting hundreds of birds. Thus being called the 'Birdman of Nagpur'.

He expressed his willingness to continue serving birds with his own money while highlighting the need for gardens amid increasing urbanisation. He said that the only message he wanted to send through his service to birds was protecting nature.

"I consider them my friends. My only aim is to protect nature and the environment, which gives us everything. Amid increasing concrete jungles, such gardens become crucial," Wankhede said.

"I have been doing this for 22 to 23 years. Any good thing that we do is pleasing. I have a workshop for two-wheeler repair. I earn this much to run my family and continue this work (feeding birds). I earn both for my family and them (birds) as they are part of my family," he added.

Wankhede's self-funded mission is rooted in his deep love for nature and growing concern regarding urbanisation. With the expansion of concrete jungles across Nagpur, natural food and water sources for birds have become increasingly scarce. His efforts help bridge that gap, providing much-needed relief to these often-overlooked creatures.

Over the years, locals have come to admire and respect Wankhede's efforts, some even joining in occasionally to help. His work has supported bird conservation and inspired environmental awareness in the community. (ANI)

