India News | Complaint Filed Against Ekta, Shobha Kapoor in Muzaffarpur Court

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], June 6 (ANI): A complaint has been filed against producers Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor in a Muzaffarpur court for allegedly insulting army personnel and their family members in their Alt Balaji's XXX web series.

The complaint filed in the court of Muzaffarpur Chief Judicial Magistrate is slated to come up for hearing on June 23. The complaint was filed by Ram Pravesh Singh, president of a veteran soldier's association in the city.

The complaint invoked several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) related to defamation and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace. It said the Season 2 of web series XXX insults the soldiers of the Indian army and their family members. (ANI)

