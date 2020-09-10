Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 10 (ANI): A complaint has been filed against Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar for his "hand-chopping" remark at Alwal.

Amjed Ullah Khan, Spokesperson, Majlis Bachao Tehreek filed a complaint at Dabeerpura Police Station against the BJP leader requesting an immediate action against him "for abetting the innocent citizens against one community and promoting hatred messages at large by conducting the meetings with huge gathering and creating videos and spreading on social media only with an intention to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of the Telangana".

"On September 6, 2020, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Member of Parliament from Karimnagar district and belongs to a Bharatiya Janta Party, had used the statement "the life of the Old City people have become miserable and they are in living in danger, if anyone shows a finger on them, the holding hand will be amputated in the New City", which clearly interprets on one minority community," read the complaint.

"Being the Public representative using such statements which are derogatory in nature, and promoting enmity among one community clearly shows the criminal intention behind this Political Leader... If he is not arrested and put behind the bars, there is a likelihood that other people also will come into their trap to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of the state," it said.

N Satyanarayana, Inspector of Police, Dabeerpura Police Station said that action will be taken against Kumar after taking the legal opinion.

"A complaint has been filed by Amjed Ullah Khan against Bandi Sanjay Kumar for his speech in Alwal, We will take further step after taking legal opinion," he told ANI over the phone. (ANI)

