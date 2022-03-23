New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): A complaint has been registered after a chain-snatching incident was reported by a man of Delhi's Tilak Nagar area on Tuesday.

"A PCR call was received on Tuesday night regarding snatching of a gold chain and a case has been registered under relevant sections of snatching and robbery. Teams have been formed and sincere efforts are being made to apprehend accused persons," police said.

Victim Anil Bajaj in his complaint stated that miscreants snatched his gold chain by showing him a knife when he was out to get ice cream on Tuesday night.

Bajaj also alleged that the miscreants threatened to cut off his finger when his ring was not coming out.

The incident has been captured in a CCTV camera installed nearby. It can be seen that four miscreants arrived on two vehicles and snatched the chain from the man. (ANI)

