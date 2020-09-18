Jammu, Sep 18 (PTI) Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu region, Mukesh Singh has directed district police chiefs to complete investigations in terror-related cases in a time-bound manner so that these are submitted in courts without any delay.

The IGP was briefed by senior superintendents of police (SSPs) at a meeting here related to various inputs and trends regarding attempts to revive militancy in the Jammu region, a police spokesman said on Friday.

Also Read | Rosh Hashanah 2020: PM Narendra Modi Wishes People of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu And Jews on Jewish New Year.

Singh directed SSPs to closely monitor investigations in terror-related cases so that these cases are challaned in the court of law in a time-bound manner, he said.

On the occasion, the IGP constituted two special teams to suggest ways and means to improve the functioning of police and the effectiveness of checking points in the region, the spokesman said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Says '3 Vaccine Candidates in Advanced Stage of Clinical Trials'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)