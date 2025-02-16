New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): BJP MP Yogendra Chandolia termed the New Delhi railway station stampede as a very tragic incident, adding that a 'complete picture' will come out following the investigation.

As many as 18 people were killed and many more were left injured in the fatal incident that broke out on Saturday evening.

"It is a tragic incident. People were travelling to Maha Kumbh. Four people have died in my Parliamentary constituency...I believe when it is investigated, a complete picture will come out, and we will come to know what actually happened," he told ANI.

"As 18 people have died. So, on such an occasion, an investigation must be conducted. The government should take cognizance of the reasons for this accident and take action against the people concerned," Chandolia added

Meanwhile, a two-member committee has been formed to investigate the incident.

The committee comprises Narsingh Deo, Northern Railway's Principal Chief Commercial Manager (PCCM), and Pankaj Gangwar, its Principal Chief Safety Commissioner (PCSC), the railways said on Sunday.

The committee has initiated a High-Level Inquiry (HAG) into the incident, the Railways said. As part of the investigation, the committee has ordered the securing of all video footage from the Railway Station to aid in the probe.

The tragedy occurred at 10 pm, on Saturday as lakhs of devotees were heading to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh 2025 festival, causing significant overcrowding at the station.

The deceased were identified as Aaha Devi, 79, Pinky Devi, 41, Sheela Devi, 50, Vyom, 25, Poonam Devi, 40, Lalita Devi, 35, Suruchi, 11; Krishna Devi, 40, Vijay Sah, 15, Neeraj, 12, Shanti Devi, 40, Pooja Kumar, 8, Sangeeta Malik and Poonam, both aged 34, Mamta Jha, 40, Riya Singh, 7, Baby Kumari, 24, and Manoj, 47.

The Indian Railways has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased and compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh was announced for the seriously injured and Rs 1 lakh for those with minor injuries. (ANI)

