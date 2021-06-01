New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) East Delhi Mayor Nirmal Jain on Monday directed officials to complete the work on redevelopment of Shahdara Lake by July 31.

He gave the instructions during a high-level meeting held here on various projects of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Shahdara Lake project is a "dream project" of MP Manoj Tiwari and the people of the area. Civil, electrical, and horticultural departments must work in coordination so that it is completed by July 31, Jain said.

The work is being done on 14 acres of area of the lake, the EDMC said. PTI KND

