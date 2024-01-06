Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 5 (ANI): Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil said on Friday that a well-equipped office complex for government departments will be built on the state-owned Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd (KSDL) premises at Yashwantapura.

"He was speaking while he launched the health camp and health card distribution initiative for the KSDL staff," as per a press release from the minister's office.

The available land on the KSDL premises would be used to build an office complex for government departments and while doing so, the space needed for KSDL's expansion in the next 100 years would be taken into account, he stated.

"Patil, who is also the chairman of KSDL, informed that the proposed office complex would be built by KSDL in a phased manner, and it is likely to make it easier for KSDL to achieve financial self-reliance," as per the release.

He said that the KSDL's annual transactions, which stand currently at around Rs 1,200 crore, should reach transactions of Rs 2,500 crore by 2025 before targeting Rs 5,000 crore by 2030.

"The chairman stated that expanding its foreign market presence for KSDL products will be given priority, with an immediate focus on increasing the export of its products to Europe and Arab countries," the release added.

He also said that steps need to be taken to make available stuff such as groceries, Dettol, and handwashes on the KSDL premises.

"Mentioning another state-owned enterprise, MSIL, he said that it has been decided to diversify MSIL's transactions by entering into chit funding, taking inspiration from the model that exists in the neighbouring Kerala State. "The aim is to achieve annual transactions worth Rs 10,000 crore through chit funding and women self-help groups will be involved in this venture," he explained," as per the release.

Patil stated that corporate touch would be given to state-owned enterprises to make them more competitive and informed that the quality of its Lekhak notebook would be enhanced.

"The health card initiative at KSDL would benefit the families of 169 regular and 464 non-regular employees by facilitating their treatment up to Rs 5 lakh, besides providing certain other discounts on health services," the release stated.

KSDL MD Prashant, GM (Admin) Gangappa, Mallige Hospital CEO Dr Srinivasa and Mahantesh Biradar of the Department of Industries were present. (ANI)

