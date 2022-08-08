Thane, Aug 8 (PTI) The compound wall of a housing complex on LBS Road in Thane city collapsed on Monday morning, though there were no reports of anyone getting injured, a civic official said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Weather Update: Red, Orange Alerts Issued for Several Parts of Vidarbha for Next Five Days.

The incident took place at 10am and a large portion of wall collapsed into the premises of an adjoining complex, after which firemen and personnel of the Regional Disaster Management Cell carried out a relief operation at the site, Thane Municipal Corporation official Avinash Sawant said.

Also Read | Netaji’s Kin Rajshree Chaudhary Bose Detained, Four Arrested Ahead of Varanasi Event.

The incident may have taken place due to heavy rains since Sunday night, RDMC chief Sawant added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)