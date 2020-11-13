New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday said that the strategy to curb the chain of COVID-19 transmission was in comprehensive and high testing across the nation.

"Comprehensive and high testing is pivotal in the strategy to curb the chain of transmission. From a few tests in January, India has scaled a high of more than 12 crore total tests in November," MoHFW said.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 12,31,01,739 samples have been tested for coronavirus up to November 12, of these, 11,39,230 samples were tested yesterday.

The trend of daily new recoveries outnumbering daily new cases continued for the 41st day with 49,079 new recoveries registered yesterday. (ANI)

