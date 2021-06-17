Mumbai, Jun 17 (PTI) The crime branch of Mumbai Police has arrested a woman who committed thefts after getting a job as a house maid under various aliases, an official said on Thursday.

Vanita Gaikwad alias Asha alias Usha was arrested by the property cell of the crime branch after keeping watch at various locations in the city for five days.

Gaikwad, who used multiple aliases, allegedly stole USD 2,500 and Rs 10,000 in cash from a house in Vile Parle area where she worked on May 26, and decamped. She is suspected to have used similar modus operandi in as many as 50 cases in the past.

Further probe was underway, the official said.

