New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Wednesday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's controversial comment referring to the Mahakumbh Mela as "Mrityu Kumbh", accusing her and other INDI alliance leaders of "constantly" making "condemnable comments" about the Mahakumbh, a significant Hindu religious event.

"The INDI alliance leaders are constantly making condemnable comments on the Mahakumbh, which is a symbol of Indian culture's social harmony, spiritual excellence, and scientific authenticity," Trivedi said. "Mamata Banerjee's statement is also one example of this... This is an expression of the INDI alliance's hatred towards Hindu Dharma. Their opinions are not natural; they are part of a conspiracy."

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also lashed out at Banerjee's remark, calling it "extremely low-grade language".

"West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has used extremely low-grade language. Mahakumbh is a fest of great faith, reverence and trust. Making such a comment is insulting Hindu Dharma. Her remark shows her mentality. This is the reason why people are losing their faith in organisations like hers. I hope people will teach more lessons to them in the future. I don't understand why Congress and its accompanying people have objections with Hindu Dharma. May the almighty give them wisdom and she should apologise," CM Yadav told ANI.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her 'Mrityu Kumbh' remark and said that it has become their nature to disrespect Sanatan.

Condemning the remark, Chouhan said, "It has become their nature to disrespect Sanatan. Sanatan Dharma has been flowing unstoppable for thousands of years like the river Ganga... Attacking people's faith, beliefs, and sentiments is a crime as well."

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP Vice President Jagannath Sarkar, following the TMC supremo's controversial remarks, alleged that the West Bengal CM "intends" to turn Bengal into Bangladesh.

"Mamata Banerjee has always spoken against Hindus...She intends to turn West Bengal into Bangladesh. She is doing all this to be the Prime Minister...She has turned West Bengal into 'Mrityu Kumbh'. Maha Kumbh is a holy site, the arrangements are really good. A sudden incident happened but she said this to instigate people ahead of elections," Sarkar said.

On Tuesday, Mamata Banerjee in her statement while addressing the Legislative Assembly, expressed her respect for the holy 'Ganga Maa' and the significance of the Maha Kumbh but strongly criticized the organizers for the inadequate arrangements that resulted in stampedes on January 29 in Prayagraj and February 15 in New Delhi Railway station.

Mamata Banerjee said, "This is 'Mrityu Kumbh'...I respect Maha Kumbh, I respect the holy Ganga Maa. But there is no planning...How many people have been recovered?..."Alleging disparity in the arrangements made for the rich and the poor, she said, "For the rich, the VIP, there are systems available to get camps (tents) for as high as Rs 1 Lakhs. For the poor, there are no arrangements at Kumbh..."Banerjee added, "Stampede situations are common in a 'mela' but it is important to make arrangements. "What planning did you make?" (ANI)

