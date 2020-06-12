Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    141842

  • Total Deaths

    8498

  • Total Recovered

    147195

  • Total Confirmed

    297535
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Condensate from Gas Leak Damages Crops in Assam's Tinsukia, Say Farmers

Agency News ANI| Jun 12, 2020 09:11 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Condensate from Gas Leak Damages Crops in Assam's Tinsukia, Say Farmers

Tinsukia (Assam) [India], June 12 (ANI): Many farmers in Tinsukia district of Assam on Friday claimed that their crops are being damaged with droplets of condensate falling on it in villages near the site of the oil well fire at Baghjan here.

"Our crops of tea and areca nut have been damaged due to the gas leak. Tea leaves are falling from the plants," Lavanya Moran, a farmer said.

Also Read | Health Ministry Guidelines for Hotels Re-Opened Amid COVID-19: Gaming Areas to Remain Closed, Deep Cleaning of Washrooms Mandatory.

Condensate is the residue from gas condensing after coming in contact with water.

On June 11, Army cordoned off the area as fire continued to rage at the gas well of Oil India Limited at Baghjan.

Also Read | Chandigarh Suspends Interstate Bus Services Till June 30 Amid Spike in COVID-19 Cases.

Assam Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary had earlier visited Baghjan. He said that 7,000 people have been affected in the incident.

On June 10, two people had died in the massive fire at the mishap site in Tinsukia. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.00 72.22
Kolkata 75.94 68.17
Mumbai 80.98 70.92
Chennai 77.96 70.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.8900 0.25
EUR 86.2150 0.16
GBP 96.1050 -0.47
JPY 70.8500 0.35
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement