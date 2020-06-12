India News | Condensate from Gas Leak Damages Crops in Assam's Tinsukia, Say Farmers

Tinsukia (Assam) [India], June 12 (ANI): Many farmers in Tinsukia district of Assam on Friday claimed that their crops are being damaged with droplets of condensate falling on it in villages near the site of the oil well fire at Baghjan here.

"Our crops of tea and areca nut have been damaged due to the gas leak. Tea leaves are falling from the plants," Lavanya Moran, a farmer said.

Also Read | Health Ministry Guidelines for Hotels Re-Opened Amid COVID-19: Gaming Areas to Remain Closed, Deep Cleaning of Washrooms Mandatory.

Condensate is the residue from gas condensing after coming in contact with water.

On June 11, Army cordoned off the area as fire continued to rage at the gas well of Oil India Limited at Baghjan.

Also Read | Chandigarh Suspends Interstate Bus Services Till June 30 Amid Spike in COVID-19 Cases.

Assam Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary had earlier visited Baghjan. He said that 7,000 people have been affected in the incident.

On June 10, two people had died in the massive fire at the mishap site in Tinsukia. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)