New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department on Saturday said that the conditions are becoming favourable for the advancement of monsoon over parts of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

"The conditions are becoming favourable for further advancement of monsoon over some more parts of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh during June 22-23," said the IMD.

Also Read | Telangana Reports 546 New COVID-19 Cases Today: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 20, 2020.

The IMD further informed that monsoon advancement is likely to cover Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

"It is likely to cover Uttarakhand, most parts of Himachal Pradesh, parts of Haryana & Punjab and eastern Rajasthan on June 24-25," the IMD added. (ANI)

Also Read | 2020 Triumph Tiger 900 Series Launched in India; Prices Start at Rs 13.70 Lakh; Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)