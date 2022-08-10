New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) An advertisement of a condom-manufacturing company mounted on a panel above a women-only reserved seat in a Delhi Metro train has surfaced on social media, with some users asking the DMRC to remove the poster.

A Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) source on Wednesday said, "This ad is an old one and has already been removed."

A Twitter user on Wednesday shared the image on social media, following which some other users tagged the DMRC and asked it to "take immediate action".

