Ludhiana, Nov 16 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday urged the Union government to confer freedom fighters Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Kartar Singh Sarabha with Bharat Ratna.

He was addressing a function to mark the death anniversary of Kartar Singh Sarabha in Sarabha village, about 30 kms from Ludhiana.

Mann said that conferring Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Kartar Singh Sarabha, Rajguru, Sukhdev, Lala Lajpat Rai and other freedom fighters with Bharat Ratna will only enhance the prestige of the award.

He also urged the central government to confer Sarabha with the status of ‘national martyr,' adding that the Punjab government will take up this matter with the centre.

Mann said that due to the efforts of his government, the Mohali airport has now been named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh. He said a notification in this regard has already been issued by the Union government.

Mann said that airports, universities, and other institutions should be named after martyrs to perpetuate their legacy.

He said the government will soon complete the construction work of the terminal building at Halwara airport.

The terminal is being built at a cost of around Rs 50 crore over 161 acres, he said.

The CM said that Punjab is duty bound to build itself up in line with the vision of Sarabha, who was executed by the British government in 1915 when he was only 19.

He also said that the government senior secondary school in Sarabha will be developed into a 'school of eminence.'

It will be a real tribute to the young martyr, he said, referring to Sarabha.

Mann said that his government has been making all out efforts to promote sports across the state to channelise the energy of youth.

He said that the sports event --Khedan Watan Punjab Dian-- which will conclude on Thursday in Ludhiana, is a step in this direction.

He also said that it is imperative at the moment to encourage budding players in the state and groom them for the Olympics.

Before his address, the CM also visited the ancestral house of Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha and paid floral tributes to him.

