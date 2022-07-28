New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday extended his best wishes to the Indian contingent at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and expressed confidence their stupendous performances will keep inspiring the people of the country.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games are being held in Birmingham, England from July 28 to August 8, 2022.

Also Read | Goa: 4 Killed in Road Accident After SUV Falls Into River.

"Best wishes to the Indian contingent at the start of the 2022 CWG in Birmingham," Modi tweeted.

"I am confident our athletes will give their best and keep inspiring the people of India through their stupendous sporting performances," the prime minister said.

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: Debt-Ridden Farmer Kills Himself in Ambala.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)