New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday appointed Deborah C Marak and P N Syiem as working presidents of its Meghalaya unit.

The appointments came on a day Meghalaya Congress' working president James S Lyngdoh resigned from the primary membership of the party.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: 88 Thousand Metric Tons of Paddy Purchased from Farmers in State.

The Congress also appointed five secretaries in its state unit.

The appointments come days after 12 of its 17 MLAs including former chief minister Mukul Sangma joined the TMC.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 165 Terrorists Killed, 14 Apprehended by Security Forces in 2021, Says Govt.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)