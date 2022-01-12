New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday appointed senior party leader Mohan Prakash as observer for overseeing its election campaign management in Uttarakhand.

Prakash, a former general secretary of the AICC, will discharge his duties in close coordination with the AICC in-charge for Uttarakhand Devendra Yadav.

Also Read | Omicron is Not Just Common Cold, Don’t Take it Lightly, Says Dr VK Paul.

"Congress president has appointed Mohan Prakash as AICC senior observer to Uttarakhand for overseeing Election campaign management and coordination with immediate effect," an official party order said.

Uttarakhand goes to polls in a single phase on February 14 and the results will be out on March 10.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Discuss COVID-19 Situation With Chief Ministers on January 13.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)