Chandigarh, Jul 31 (PTI) A day after Vinod Ghai took charge as the Punjab's Advocate General, the Congress on Sunday appointed his brother Bipan Ghai as chairman of the legal, human rights and RTI department of its state unit.

The AAP government had appointed criminal lawyer Vinod Ghai as AG Punjab following the resignation of Anmol Rattan Sidhu. Ghai assumed the charge on Saturday.

While Bipan Ghai was appointed as the chairman of the legal, human rights and RTI department of the PPCC, the Congress also appointed a vice chairman, two general secretaries, four secretaries and a spokesperson of the department.

“I am pleased to announce the list of office bearers of the Legal, Human Rights and RTI department as approved by the AICC,” said Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

“Congratulations to newly appointed office bearers of Legal and RTI Department of the @INCPunjab approved by the AICC. My best wishes to the team of eminent lawyers. I am confident you will put in your best efforts in the interest of the organisation,” said Warring later in a tweet.

