New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Congress president Sonia Gandhi Thursday appointed Raghu Sharma the new AICC in-charge of party affairs in Gujarat, Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

According to an official communication from the party, Sharma, who is also the health minister of Rajasthan, will take charge with immediate effect.

Sharma comes in place of Rajeev Satav, who died earlier this year following post-Covid complications.

