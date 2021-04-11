Malda (WB), Apr 11 (PTI) Congress candidate for Manikchak assembly constituency in West Bengal, Md Mottakin Alam, was allegedly attacked by miscreants during campaigning in the area, the party claimed on Sunday.

The vehicle of party MP Abu Hasem Khan Chowdhury, who was accompanying Alam, was also vandalised, it said.

The district Congress leadership alleged that Trinamool Congress supporters were behind the attack, a charge denied by the ruling party.

Manikchak goes to polls in the last phase of the assembly elections on April 29.

