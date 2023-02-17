Jaipur, Feb 17 (PTI) Congress Chief Whip in the Rajasthan Assembly Mahesh Joshi resigned from the post last month and the resignation was accepted by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday, an official spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said Joshi also holds the PHED portfolio therefore he resigned as the chief whip.

Joshi had submitted the resignation before the commencement of the Budget session on January 23.

The resignation was accepted by Chief Minister Gehlot on Friday, he said.

