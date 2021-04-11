Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 11 (PTI) Congress in Kerala has appointed a committee to look into how a huge quantity of unused posters of its candidate was found at a scrap shop here, with a top leader saying they would examine if senior partymen had a role in it.

Nearly 50 kg of unused posters of Veena S Nair, a candidate from Vattiyurkavu in the city, was found at a scrap shop here a few days ago, after which the District Congress Committee initiated a probe.

"It's shocking that such a huge quantity of posters were found at a scrap shop. The KPCC has appointed a committee to probe the matter. We will look into whether any senior leaders had any role in this," Kerala Congress chief Mullappally Ramachandran told reporers here.

Veena Nair met the KPCC chief hereand sought action against those responsible.

"I met the KPCC president and the leader of the Opposition, both of whom assured me that stern action will be taken against the wrong doers," she told reporters.

She said she was busy with campaigning in the run up to the April 6 assembly polls and did not know why the posters remained unused.

Earlier, local Congress leaders had alleged that certain party leaders had conspired with BJP leaders, which had adversely affected Nair's campaign in the constituency.

CPI(M) candidate and incumbent MLA V K Prasanth had alleged that the unused posters showed the "adjustment" between the Congress and the BJP to share the votes.

The poll results will be declared on May 2.

