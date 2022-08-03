Davanagere (K'taka), Aug 3 (PTI) The mood seemed to be in favour of Congress heavyweight Siddaramaiah at his 75th birthday bash, that saw public display of camaraderie between him and the party's Karnataka unit chief D K Shivakumar, as Rahul Gandhi called for unity among party's rank and file to bring it back to power in the 2023 assembly polls.

Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, both Chief Minister aspirants, have been publicly engaged in a game of political one upmanship for the CM post in the event of Congress coming to power after the Assembly election.

Siddaramaiah also dismissed any rift with the state party chief.

The event was seen as a show of strength by Siddaramaiah and his camp to send a message to his detractors within and to the high command ahead of assembly polls; however the party tried to assert that the election will be under collective leadership.

The party even tried to use the mega event, with some eight lakh people in attendance according to sources, to virtually sound the poll bugle, hoping that the event may draw a rich dividend to the party.

Every time Siddaramaiah's name was uttered by leaders who spoke and when the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly himself was about to address, the large crowd cheered him with joy.

Though both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have on record maintained that the CM will be decided by party's newly elected MLAs and high command on gaining majority in the polls, their loyalists and supporters have been projecting their leader, leading to unease in the party.

At the event Shivakumar felicitated Siddaramaiah, a former chief minister and hugged him in the presence of Rahul Gandhi, prompting the top leader to express joy over the public display of bonhomie between the state's two top leaders.

"Today, I was happy to see Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar hugging each other on the stage", Gandhi said addressing the event.

Stating that he doesn't normally go to birthday celebrations, Gandhi noted, "I have come here because I share a special relationship with Siddaramaiah. Of course I like the person Siddaramaiah ji, but I also share his views. I share his compassion for the poor and weak. I also appreciate the way Siddaramaiah ran the last government in Karnataka. It gave a direction and vision for people of Karnataka."

Siddaramaiah led the party-led government as CM from 2013-18.

Gandhi also had words of appreciation for Shivakumar, recalling his "tremendous work for the Congress organisation."

Thanking his supporters for the huge turnout and support, Siddaramaiah asserted that talks of rift between him and Shivakumar is an "illusion and creation" of opposition parties and media.

"I and Shivakumar are together. There is no difference of opinion among us. Our only aim is to remove the corrupt and communal BJP government and bring Congress back to power with blessings of the people, "he said.

Shivakumar, in his speech, said the Congress has decided to fight the Assembly elections under collective leadership.

Asking partymen not to project Siddaramaiah as leader of backward communities as he is leader of all communities, he said, "let us all work together under his stewardship, Congress has decided to go for polls under collective leadership, let's all work together to bring the party back to power. Let's work to strengthen Sonia Gandhi's hands and to make Rahul Prime Minister."

The event was organised despite reservations from a section of old guard, which reportedly include Shivakumar, who has said that he is opposed to "personality cult" in the party.

Gandhi, virtually sounding the poll bugle, said the "Congress party is completely united to defeat BJP and RSS in Karnataka".

When the party comes to power, it will give a "clean and honest" government which will work for the future of the State and it will not spread hatred, he said.

Referring to three murders with alleged communal overtones in the coastal region of the State in the last few days, he said such type of violence had not taken place in Karnataka in the past.

"When we ask people in the United States what they think of Karnataka today, they will say to you that Karnataka never witnessed the type of violence it is facing today", he said, adding they will say to you that when Congress was in power, Karnataka was in harmony.

Greeting Siddaramaiah on his birthday, he said: "He is one person who looks younger as he grows older".

