New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday constituted the political affairs committee of its Uttarakhand unit which includes former chief minister Harish Rawat and the AICC in-charge of the state Devender Yadav.

"Congress president has approved the constitution of political affairs committee of Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect," said an official communication from the party.

Those in the panel besides Yadav and Rawat include party's state president Karan Mahara, CLP leader Yashpal Arya, Bhuwan Kapri, Pritam Singh and former state unit chief Ganesh Godiyal.

Besides, Nav Prabhat, Rajendra Singh Bhandari, Qazi Nizamuddin, Sumit Hridayesh, Prakash Joshi, Vaibhav Walia and Ishita Sedhe are also members of the panel.

State chiefs of Mahila Congress and Youth Congress as well as state chief organiser Seva Dal and state president NSUI will also be special invitees to the committee. PTI SKC

