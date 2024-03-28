Pithoragarh, Mar 28 (PTI) Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said the Congress fights elections only for the chair while the BJP wants power to serve people and ensure the benefits of development reach the last man.

The Congress is a family-centric party and it talks of just one family, while the BJP believes in and speaks about the politics of development.

Also Read | Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, EAM S Jaishankar To Discuss Global and Regional Issues of Common Concern, Says MEA (Watch Video).

Addressing the second election meeting of Ajay Tamta, the BJP candidate from the Almora Lok Sabha seat, Dhami said the Congress was opposed to the creation of Uttarakhand while Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee created it.

Talking about the major achievements of his government over the last two years, Dhami spoke of the passage of the legislation on the Uniform Civil Code and a strict law to punish rioters.

Also Read | Bhiwandi Shocker: Class 10 Student Allegedly Assaulted, Stabbed With Knife by Three Students for Not Helping in Copying During SSC Exam; Trio Booked.

"We have achieved several landmarks in the last two years of our tenure. Uttarakhand is the first state in the country to pass the law on UCC. We have also made a strict law against those who indulge in riots and disrupt peace by making a provision for recovering the damage caused to public property during riots from the rioters themselves," he said at the rally at Didihat.

Women, unemployed youths, poor and veteran in Uttarakhand have benefited hugely from various welfare schemes of the Modi government, he said.

"While 2.30 lakh families in the state are getting free ration from the Modi government, 1.80 lakh families have received LPG cylinders free of cost under the Ujjwala scheme," he said.

He said PM Modi has sanctioned a sum of Rs 1.50-lakh crore for various developmental schemes for Uttarakhand, and asked people to give him a third term.

"While the previous Congress governments used to talk of lack of funds for development, the Modi government has surplus funds available for every demand of the people of the state," said Dhami.

He said Modi was the first prime minister who visited the farthest corners of Uttarakhand, including Jolingkong for a darshan of the Adi Kailash peak and Gunji to promote them as religious destinations nationally.

He spoke of the support extended by the prime minister in the launch of Manas Khand Mandir Mala mission under which ancient and revered temples of the Kumaon region will be linked with each other in a single circuit.

The chief minister cited the construction of Tanakpur-Pithoragarh National Highway under the Chardham project sanctioned by Modi in 2016 and said that on the same lines the road from Didihat to Pithoragarh has been sanctioned which will cost Rs 1,100 crore.

Rail, road and air connectivity has been strengthened under the leadership of the prime minister in the border district of Pithoragarh like never before, he said.

"We are running helicopter services from Pithoragarh, Munsyari and Champawaat and air services from Pithoragarh. We are running 9 trains from Tanakpur today and have plans to link Bageshwar with rail and Jauljibi with road from Tanakpur," he said. BJP candidate from the seat Ajay Tamta and Didihat MLA Bishan Singh Chufal also spoke on the occasion.

"Prime Minister Modi has special attachment with Uttarakhand and he has expressed his feelings for the state on several occasions," Tamta said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)