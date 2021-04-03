Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 3 (PTI) Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday asked the CPI(M) and the Congress to make clear their stand on the Sabarimala issue and claimed there was total confusion among them over the matter and the two parties were not reacting as they need the votes.

Joshi, who was in the state capital as part of the saffron party's electioneering, told the media that in the Sabarimala matter, the state and the national leadership of the Congress are on opposite sides.

"Annie Raja of the CPI had stated that they stand by the action taken by the CPI(M) government.Means allowing the women is concerned, they will support it.This is what she has said."

"And they are part of the government. What does Congress say on this. What does the CPI(M) government, who is leading the government, what do they say?" Joshi said.

He said both the parties are totally confused.

"They want the votes and don't want to react...In the Sabarimala matter, the KPCC and the national leadership of the Congress are on two sides. There is factionalism in the UDF and the LDF. In this scenario, the BJP has become the alternative for bringing development in the state," he said.

He also attacked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and said the communist leader was yet to answer the questions raised by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a recent poll rally.

Shah had asked Vijayan to explain whether the prime accused in the gold smuggling case was working in his office or not. Shah repeated the questions today at a poll rally in Wayanad district.

Vijayan had said the people knew the answers to Shah's questions and asked why those who had sent the gold through diplomatic baggage was not arrested even after nine months.

"The silence of the chief minister to the questions posed by the union home minister can be considered as the confession by him. The chief minister is unable to explain about the prime accused in the gold smuggling case. The people are expecting a reply from the CM. I demand Pinarayi Vijayan to reply," Joshi said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)