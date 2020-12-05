Lucknow, Dec 5 (PTI) A Congress delegation led by Legislative Party leader Aradhana Misra on Saturday called on Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and handed over a memorandum demanding judicial probe into the alleged killing of three teenaged boys in Mirzapur district.

The delegation also demanded an ex-gratia of Rs 30 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

The bodies of three teenaged boys were found floating in Lohariya Dam in a forest area in Mirzapur on Wednesday.

They were identified as Hariom Tiwari, Sudhanshu Tiwari and Shivam Tiwari (all aged around 14), Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Singh had said.

A statement issued by the Congress said the delegation demanded a judicial enquiry monitored by a sitting high court judge into the incident.

The Raj Bhavan has assured the delegation of proper action in this connection, it said.

On the instructions of Congress national general secretary and UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a party delegation had met the families of the deceased and local people besides visiting the spot where the bodies were found in Mirzapur, the statement said.

