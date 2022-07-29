Bhubaneswar, Jul 29 (PTI) The opposition Congress on Friday demanded that Justice Raghubir Das Commission's report on the Jagannath temple's Ratna Bhandar in Puri be tabled immediately in the assembly.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, senior Congress MLA SS Saluja criticised the BJD government for the delay in tabling the report.

Also Read | PTI Funding Case: How a Cricket Match in UK Was Used To Fund Imran Khan's Party.

In the last 21 years, the state government has set up 24 judicial commissions. Of these, reports of eight commissions were not tabled in the House, including the Justice Raghubir Das panel's report on the safety of the temple's treasury, he said.

"This is strange that the government has been making a delay in tabling the commission report in the House even as it set up the judicial panel for bringing transparency into doubts raised over safety of the Ratna Bhandar," he added.

Also Read | Swine Flu in Maharashtra: Elderly Man Succumbs to H1N1 Virus in Thane.

Seeking Speaker BK Arukha's intervention, Saluja said he should direct the government to place the commission's report in the House.

The state government had appointed Justice Raghubir Das, a retired judge of the Orissa High Court, as chairman of the commission to probe into the missing Ratna Bhandar keys in the face of public concern over the safety of the temple's treasury.

Though the commission has already submitted its 324-page report, the government is yet to table it in the House.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)